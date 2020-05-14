Real Madrid’s renovated Bernabeu stadium to have removable pitch

Real Madrid’s new-look Santiago Bernabeu is set to include a removable pitch that will allow the stadium to host multiple other events.

The details are outlined by Marca, who describe how the hope for the stadium – which is currently undergoing extensive renovation – is to increase its functionality and scope for holding events.

The retractable pitch will allow the iconic stadium to host multiple other events such as music concerts and other sports such as basketball and American football.

Due to the location of the stadium within the Spanish capital, it is not possible to completely remove the grass from the stadium itself but instead the idea is to hold it within the stadium.

The vast reconstruction work at the home of Madrid means that should Spanish football return for the 2019/20 campaign, they would not play at the stadium and will instead play at their Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The extensive work is being done to make the stadium more profitable for the club including multiple facilities for fans.