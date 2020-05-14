Atletico Madrid News

Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez only wants Atletico Madrid move

Out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez only wants to join Atletico de Madrid rather than move to England or Italy.

That is according to a report in Onda Cero, via El Mundo Deportivo, which adds that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has already spoken to Atleti CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín about the deal – which was initially explored last summer.

The biggest stumbling block to any deal is the player’s current wage packet of €8.5m per annum – which Atleti reportedly could not match.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The Colombia midfielder’s contract expires in 2021 and a report last month in Diario AS claimed Manchester United, Everton, Juventus and Napoli were all among the clubs interested.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.

Posted by

Tags James Rodriguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.