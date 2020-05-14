Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez only wants Atletico Madrid move

Out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez only wants to join Atletico de Madrid rather than move to England or Italy.

That is according to a report in Onda Cero, via El Mundo Deportivo, which adds that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has already spoken to Atleti CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín about the deal – which was initially explored last summer.

The biggest stumbling block to any deal is the player’s current wage packet of €8.5m per annum – which Atleti reportedly could not match.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The Colombia midfielder’s contract expires in 2021 and a report last month in Diario AS claimed Manchester United, Everton, Juventus and Napoli were all among the clubs interested.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.