Real Madrid to lose a fifth of budget with football behind closed doors

Real Madrid are set to lose €160m with football being staged behind closed doors – a figure that represent 20 percent of the club’s revenue streams.

As outlined by Diario Sport, Madrid’s annual budget is around the €800m mark which means that this represents one fifth of their entire budget being lost.

The report goes on to say that Los Blancos will subsequently need to reduce their outgoings even moreso than they had originally planned.

Zinedine Zidane’s squad will have 37 players in their first-team squad on their books for the 2020/21 campaign once players have returned from loan spells and that is before any new signings are added.

It is said that James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale top the list of players whom the club are desperate to sell this summer due to their high wage packets and not being involved in the planning of Zidane.

The economic situation is likely to impact on any planned incomings at Madrid this summer.