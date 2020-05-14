Ousmane Dembele returns to Barcelona training ground

Ousmane Dembele has returned to Barcelona training to continue his recovery from long-term injury.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – has not featured since November, when he was injured against former club Borussia Dortmund.

Tests had confirmed Dembele had sustained a muscle injury in his right thigh and the 22-year-old was set to be out for a minimum of two months, and while he returned to first-team training in February he suffered a new long-term setback.

The Catalan club subsequently confirmed that he would be out of action for the next six months with a hamstring injury following surgery, but Diario Sport say he is now back to using the club’s training facilities as his recuperation continues.

Dembele has played only three full matches for the Spanish champions this season and has had to sit out earlier in the campaign due to a separate thigh injury.