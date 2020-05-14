La Liga trio move for Napoli forward Callejon

Sevilla, Atletico de Madrid and Valencia have all made advances to sign forward Jose Callejon from Napoli, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

As outlined by Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo, the trio from La Liga are all said to have made advances with Valencia even offering a two-year contract worth €3m per season.

Former Spain international Callejon is expected to leave the Stadio San Paolo when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign and a return to Spanish football now appears to be likely.

Napoli signed Callejon in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid in a €10m deal and he has since made 336 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 77 assists for the club.

Despite being aged 33, the forward has still been instrumental for Napoli this campaign and he has made 32 appearances across all competitions to date.

Callejon previously made 152 appearances across spells at Espanyol (97 between 2008 and 2011) and Madrid (55 between 2011 and 2013).