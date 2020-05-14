Inter striker Lautaro Martinez only wants Barcelona transfer

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez would only want to join Barcelona if he leaves the Italian club, according to Thursday’s front page of El Mundo Deportivo.

The report says that Martinez has no interest in a theoretical switch to either Manchester City nor Paris Saint-Germain and has asked the Milanese giants not to consider approaches from either club.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo from February claimed that it was a ‘war’ between Barcelona and their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid for Martinez, who is said to be Barca’s primary transfer target this summer.

It had been thought that Barcelona had led the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.