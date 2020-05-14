Chelsea open talks for reported Barcelona-target Miralem Pjanic

Chelsea have opened discussions with Juventus over the transfer of midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

A report in The Guardian claims the Europa League holders are involved in a potential player exchange deal which would see Pjanic move to Stamford Bridge with Jorginho moving to the Old Lady.

It is said by the report that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri wants to be reunited with the Italian-Brazilian midfielder, whom he coached at both Napoli and Chelsea.

Earlier this week, a report in ESPN claimed that Barcelona and Juve had intensified their talks of a player-exchange deal which would take Pjanic to the Camp Nou.

The report is in agreement with a similar report last week in Gazzetta dello Sport, via El Mundo Deportivo, saying Arthur Melo is Juve’s prime target but the player may not be open to a move to the Italian champions.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.

“We are talking to Barça as we do with many important clubs because it will be a difficult summer,” Juventus head of transfers Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports last month, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur’s reluctance at leaving the Blaugrana may now mean Juve look elsewhere as a destination for Pjanic.