Barcelona and PSG make formal offers for Juventus midfielder Pjanic

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have both made firm offers for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, with the Catalan giants leading the race.

That is according to a report from reputable French media outlet RMC Sport, who are convinced that the Bosnian international will be on the move this summer.

It follows on from a report in The Guardian earlier on Thursday saying that Chelsea also wanted the Turin-based player and were negotiating a player-exchange deal with midfielder Jorginho.

Earlier this week, a report in ESPN claimed that Barcelona and Juve had intensified their talks of a player-exchange deal which would take Pjanic to the Camp Nou.

The report is in agreement with a similar report last week in Gazzetta dello Sport, via El Mundo Deportivo, saying Arthur Melo is Juve’s prime target but the player may not be open to a move to the Italian champions.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.

“We are talking to Barça as we do with many important clubs because it will be a difficult summer,” Juventus head of transfers Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports last month, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur’s reluctance at leaving the Blaugrana may now mean Juve look elsewhere as a destination for Pjanic.