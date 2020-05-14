Barcelona and Manchester United want Lyon striker Dembele

Barcelona are ahead of Manchester United in their attempts to sign forward Moussa Dembele from Olympique Lyonnais.

That is according to a report in the Daily Mail, as cited by Diario Sport, which claims that the 23-year-old would be available for around €60m this summer.

The former France Under-21 international, who is of Malian descent, has netted 22 goals in 42 appearances for Lyon this campaign having struck 20 times last season.

Formerly prolific for both Fulham and Celtic, the striker is said to be one of the most in-demand attacking players on the transfer market this year.

It would appear unlikely that the Catalan giants would prioritise the player’s move because Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is said to be their prime transfer target this summer.

Manchester United are also said to hold an interest as they want to add depth to their attacking ranks and the player’s background in British football would hold him in good stead.