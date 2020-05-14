Arthur Melo reiterates his love for Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo has dropped a hint that he wants to remain at the club beyond this summer despite transfer links to Juventus.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo recently said the clubs were in advanced negotiations for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.

The report claimed that both clubs are close to giving the green light to the move but the player has yet to give his blessing to a move to Italian champions.

“I look good with all styles, Arthur wrote on his Twitter account, before adding a smiley face and then saying “but better with the (Barcelona) shirt, which has no equal.”

Olha… eu sou suspeito pra falar. Fico bem em todos os estilos 😂 mas com a camisa @fcbarcelona_br não tem igual 💙❤️ — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) May 13, 2020

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi all rumoured to have been proposed as going the other way in any deal this year.

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong among them.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.