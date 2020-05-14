Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos speaks on Real Madrid future

Dani Ceballos, currently on loan at Arsenal, has hinted he intends to fight for his place at Real Madrid next season despite reports he will leave the club.

The Spanish midfielder is on a season-long loan arrangement in North London and there is speculation on where his future may lie next season, with his place in Madrid’s squad in doubt.

With multiple players set to return to Madrid from loan deals this summer, there will be 37 players in Zinedine Zidane’s first-team squad next season and many players will have to make way.

“I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid,” Ceballos told Deportes Cuartro, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo. “I am a 23-year-old and the time has not passed me. Now I feel much more of a player and I am ready for any challenge that comes my way.”

According to El Mundo Deportivo last month the Gunners want to extend his deal by a further year while Gols Media said he had become a priority signing for Valencia.

Meanwhile, Seville-based outlet Estadio Deportivo reported that the paths of Ceballos and Real Betis appear ‘destined to cross’ once more, with a possible move this summer on the cards.

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad, which was at the heart of reports linking him with a January exit from North London.

However, it is now said that Mikel Arteta wants the midfielder to stay at the Emirates and has promised him a prolonged run in the first-team if he decides to remain.