Tottenham and Napoli not willing to pay €60m asking price for Real Betis target man Loren Moron

Loren Moron has spent a couple of years trying to break into the Real Betis team, but has seen players like Borja Iglesias signed to play ahead of him.

He’s still make good progress, and racked up a good number of appearances at the team whose ranks he joined as a kid, but there is also a sense that the talented target man may feel underappreciated.

It’s not that surprising, therefore, to see Estadio Deportivo in Spain linking him with major European clubs for a potential move this summer.

They name Tottenham and Napoli as interested, and claim that Betis have put a ridiculous €60m asking price on him.

Napoli’s opening bid is reported to be “between €25-30m”, and that seems more reasonable.

For their part, it’s hard to see Tottenham paying so much for a backup striker, but if Betis and Moron feel like they both want to move on, a deal can no doubt be struck at some stage.