Thomas Partey advised that Arsenal is no upgrade on Atletico Madrid

Thomas Partey’s future is very much up in the air at the moment, with the Atletico Madrid midfielder still on a relatively low wage for a player of his quality and not looking to sign a new deal, it appears.

That’s alerted Premier League clubs, and we’ve heard of interest from around the English top flight – but none as strong as the links to Arsenal

The Evening Standard last night had quotes from Partey’s Ghana teammate Kasim Nuhu, who was all in favour of his countryman making the switch:

“Atletico Madrid is a very good club so he is playing one of the biggest clubs in the world and Arsenal are also one of the biggest,” Nuhu is quoted as saying.

“For me, it is his decision because playing for Atletico Madrid is the same as playing for Arsenal.

That would certainly be the feeling of many Atletico fans. They’re a lot closer to winning league titles and lifting European trophies right now than Arsenal are, and while Partey can expect a big pay rise if he moves, he could likely get the same money by staying.

He’s come through the ranks with Los Rojiblancos, and throwing that away for a move to a club that is currently less successful, and hardly more prestigious overall, would be a bit of a shame for everyone involved.