Ousmane Dembele given €60m price tag by Barcelona

It’s clear to anyone with an understanding of the situation that Barcelona would happily sell Ousmane Dembele at the right price, and Marca have last night put a number on it.

The paper write that a fee “in the region of €60m” would be enough to persuade the Catalan club to take a loss in the region of €80 or so million, when you consider his wages, on the Frenchman.

He’s had a series of bad injuries, and a series of unfortunate run-ins with the press which have seen his work ethic questioned.

Now is the time to sell, with the winger actually approaching fitness. They would certainly take a lot less than €60m had they paid less for him in the first place.

But there’s no unpaying that massive fee either, paid in the attempt to replace the departing crown jewel in the form of Neymar. All they can do it get what they can for their increasingly outcast winger, and move on.