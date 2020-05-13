Juventus’ enquiry about Frenkie de Jong is quickly shut down by Barcelona

Juventus and Barcelona have a lot of business to be done this summer. Both have bloated squads and players they want to get rid of, but also see players on the other side of the fence that interest them.

In the end, those traded are likely to be the spare parts they both have – Emerson or Nelson Semedo on Barcelona’s part; perhaps Daniele Rugani from Juve. But according to Sport, that didn’t stop the Italian side making an ambitious inquiry about whether Frenkie de Jong might be available.

Sport say this line of enquiry was “quickly shut down”, showing the Italian side that there was just nothing they were going to be able to offer on their part to persuade the Blaugrana to give up on the player they had just signed last summer for €75m.

So while his old Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt continues to be linked the other way, it doesn’t sound like there will be any de Jong movement this summer.

Long term he does look like an ideal Barcelona player, and they will be doing all they can to help him settle and develop.