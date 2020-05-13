Former Real Madrid player Edwin Congo arrested in cocaine smuggling investigation

Former Real Madrid forward Edwin Congo was arrested yesterday by Spanish police as part of their investigation into a cocaine smuggling ring.

ESPN reported that Congo, who signed from Once Caldas in 1999 but never made a senior appearance for Los Blancos, was arrested and “detained” for questioning, but then released later that day.

Ten other people have been arrested as part of the operation in Spain’s capital, and many more like the 43 year only Congo were questioned by anti narco-trafficking officers likely trying to use the coronavirus lockdown to get ahead of the eternal problem of drug-smuggling from South and Central America.

While his career never took off at Madrid, he went on to have more successful spells at Levante and Sporting Gijon. He made 17 appearances for the Colombian national team too. He even plays for the Real Madrid legends on occasion, as a kind of cult figure.

More recently, Congo made a name for himself as a regular pundit on Spanish TV, including on notoriously over the top late night football chat-show, El Chiringuito de Jugones.