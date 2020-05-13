Everton join Atletico in race for James Rodriguez signing

When Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez after his spectacular 2014 World Cup, it looked like they had secured one of the big talents of this generation.

It hasn’t worked out that way though, and recently he’s been drifting towards the exit at the Bernabeu. Now it’s more a question of who wants him most, rather than whether Madrid will sell.

City rivals Atletico Madrid are being regularly named as the prime candidates, but SportWitness today have translated reports from South America add a new name to the mix – Everton.

Now managed by Carlo Ancelotti and looking better than they have in years – and with the money to back it up – the Toffees are getting more and more ambitious with the players they’re signing.

It won’t be an easy operation to pull off – Atletico are already quite far down the line it seems in terms of pulling off the signing, and it may well be that James prefers to stay in Madrid where he’s comfortable rather than risk a big move to the Premier League.

But money talks, and if he wants people to think about him as they did in 2014, coming to England to expand his brand might just be a smart move.