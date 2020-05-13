“Big clubs” from Spain want Napoli star Jose Callejon says agent

Jose Callejon, formerly of Real Madrid and Espanyol, has always had a relatively big name in Spain after his early successes with Jose Mourinho in the Spanish capital.

He’s been out of the country for some time now in Serie A with Napoli, but teams in Spain have always been linked with him when it’s seemed as though he might leave.

Now 33, he is reaching the end of his contract and according to his agent says “big clubs” are interested.

“We haven’t heard from Napoli for quite some time. There’s no news on his renewal,” Miguel Quilon admitted to Radio Kiss Kiss in quotes picked up by Football Italia.

“Two or three big clubs have already come forward from Spain,” he went on.

It’s not clear who they might be, but one can assume ambitious mid-table sides like Real Betis or Real Sociedad would be interested – or perhaps even a return to Espanyol could be on the cards.

At 33 he only has a couple of years left in him, but a player with so much quality and experience will clearly be of interest to plenty of teams.