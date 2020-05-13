4 Serie A defenders who are interesting Barcelona for summer transfer

Barcelona are one of the few teams who probably will have the ability to sign players this summer, and this morning’s edition of Mundo Deportivo has a report on 4 players in Serie A who apparently are on their radar.

We’ve heard a little about one of them – Matthijs de Ligt – before. He chosen not to join the Blaugrana last summer, and has since been linked again as his move to Juventus has fallen on difficult patches.

But there are new names thrown in there too – former AC Milan man Mattia De Sciglio, Milian Skrinian the impressive Inter centre-back, and Daniele Rugani, the slightly less impressive Juve spare man at the back.

Each of these players would have wildly different price tags, and Barca would look to include Nelson Semedo or Samuel Umtiti in the deal too to cheapen the price.

Whatever their play, the three targets at Juventus all come at different price levels, and it seems likely Barcelona will be able to find the money for the cheapest, at least.