UEFA decisions could force Eduardo Camavinga to push for Real Madrid move this summer

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with Real Madrid so heavily in the last few months one could be forgiven for thinking that a transfer was already done.

In fact, it seemed for a while that the financial power that Rennes have, combined with their success in the league this season, might mean that the midfielder stuck around for another year to pick up more experience, and enjoy playing in the Champions League with his boyhood club.

But according to AS this morning, that’s looking less likely now thanks to UEFA’s latest thinking.

The organisers of European football are looking at ways to drastically cut down the number of games in next season’s edition, to compensate for the fact that this year’s trophy will likely last into the Autumn.

One of the suggested ways of doing this would be eliminating the qualifying rounds, removing Rennes (who were third in Ligue 1 when it was cancelled) from the equation.

It would be a devastating blow to the club, but as AS point out, might be the push towards an early move to Madrid that the 17 year old midfielder needed to get it done this summer.