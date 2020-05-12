Thibaut Courtois clarifies his comments about Barcelona and the La Liga title

Thibaut Courtois has a bit of a knack for talking his way into trouble, and the Real Madrid goalkeeper has managed it again.

Last week he commented that it wouldn’t be fair to award Barcelona the title on the merit of games played so far, given that his side had beaten the Blaugrana in one of their matches and drawn in the other.

He’s had to row back from those slightly inflammatory comments in words quoted by Mundo Deportivo today.

“I never said that they should declare Real Madrid champions if the league ends now,” the former Chelsea stopper said, before repeating his belief that his team could still lift the title:

“If we play the eleven remaining games I have confidence that my team can win the league.”

To be honest he’s never said anything too controversial, and there would be plenty of people unhappy if this feeble Barcelona team were just given the title on a plate, not least Madrid fans who have seen their team look better for stretches of the season.

But Courtois’ tendency to get trapped into saying things like this can lead to more pressure on him and his team, and given nobody knows how things will turn out in the next couple of months, he will have to hope he’s not eating his words.