On-loan Barcelona midfielder Matheus Fernandes tests positive for coronavirus

Matheus Fernandes, the recently signed Barcelona midfielder on loan at Valladolid, has tested positive for coronavirus.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that the 21 year old was one of the La Liga players who was found to be carrying the virus, and has been isolated away from his teammates.

Oscar Plano, another Valladolid player, is also said to have the illness.

It’s the latest bit of bad news for Matheus, who signed for Barcelona in January and was immediately loaned to their fellow La Liga side to starting picking up some minutes.

However his late January arrival plus the timing of the coronavirus crisis has meant he’s not had the chance to play yet. He will likely stay on loan for another year while the Catalan club study how to free up another non-EU player slot.

It’s been a tough few months for him following his dream move to the European leagues, but it will all hopefully get easier from here.

For now, we wish him a speedy recovery from his illness.