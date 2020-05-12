Newcastle willing to offer €60m for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has been unhappy in Madrid for some time now it appears, and Madrid have been willing to listen to offers.

But so far no team has been capable of matching both Madrid’s asking price; and Bale’s monstrous wage demands. In fact, one the Chinese clubs lost interest last summer, there’s simply been no way out for him, and he played out another unhappy season in the Spanish capital this campaign.

But AS are now reporting on a new potential destination arriving on the scenes – Newcastle United.

The historic English giants are about to be taken over by Saudi Arabian investors, and will likely be able to spend money like nobody else this summer.

AS say it will cost the Magpies €60m to sign Bale, and that seems like a reasonable and agreeable fee all round. Newcastle get their star, Bale gets his exit, and Madrid get some liquidity and some cash to make moves of their own this summer.