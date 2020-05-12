Mohamed Salisu to Atletico named among most likely La Liga transfers of the summer

Marca have today published a list of the transfer they consider most likely to happen in what will be a strange and shrunken transfer period this summer.

Certain moves, like that of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona and Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid, are being written about every day all over the press, and are thus towards the top of the list.

They will be expensive and hard to pull off this summer though, so perhaps a less mentioned move could end up being the one that gets done.

Marca put Mohamed Salisu’s mooted move to Atletico Madrid on their list too, and given he’s got a very cheap fixed released clause of €12m euros in his contract at Valladolid, it’s easy to understand why.

He’s called one of the “revelations” of the season defensively in Spain, and Diego Simeone’s plan is apparently to loan him back to his current team for a year as part of the deal.

It all sounds rather easy to put together, relatively speaking, and we can see why this might be one deal that does happen in a difficult summer.