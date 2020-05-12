Luka Jovic injury rumours continue to enhance his bad reputation

Most players only last a couple of seasons in the high-pressure environment that is Real Madrid, but some never really even get their foot in the door.

It’s looking increasingly like that might be the case for Luka Jovic, whose signing was sealed a year ago with great fanfare. The Serbian was tearing up the Bundesliga with Frankfurt, and was supposed to come and be the killer number 9 Real Madrid wanted.

But things didn’t work out for him on the pitch or off it in his first year in Spain, and the 2 month break from action hasn’t done him any favours either.

After initially getting in trouble for breaking lockdown rules, he’s now broken his foot. Just bad luck? Well some sources are saying the accident happened not in training, as was initially reported, but actually when falling from a wall – presumably when taking some unnecessary risks of some kind.

Goal.com have taken up the story today with quotes from the forward’s father, who says that he can’t make any comment on what had actually happened, on orders from Madrid themselves.

Whatever the truth is, it’s more bad news for an already struggling career at Los Blancos.