Liverpool will provide tough opposition for Barcelona if they try to sign Timo Werner

Barcelona are devoting all their energies at the moment into trying to sign Lautaro Martinez of Inter – at least if you believe the rumours you read everyday in papers like Sport.

It’s not going to be easy however, especially given the financial squeeze put on clubs by the coronavirus crisis, and Mundo Deportivo say that he’s not the only player on their list.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is named as their “option B”, if Martinez proves too expensive or Inter too reluctant to sell this summer.

There is likely to be one major obstacle to this pursuit however – Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of his countryman, and it’s easy to see where Werner could fit in at Anfield. His team will also be looking to improve this summer, and they are making a habit of signing RB players.

Of course Barcelona maybe shade the Reds as the bigger team, but not by much, and in their current incarnations, Klopp’s team look a far more tempting destination for a player looking to take their game to the next level.