Leicester and Inter Milan interested in Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho

There is likely to be only limited activity in the transfer market this summer, but that hasn’t stopped the links being made across the market.

The Daily Mail report today William Carvalho of Real Betis is a target for Inter Milan and Leicester City in the summer. Other teams, such as Monaco, are also mentioned.

The defensive midfielder has impressed in Seville since moving there from Sporting in Portugal, and after years of Premier League links it looks like the move may finally come to pass.

Leicester are well stocked in central midfield, and their pursuit of Carvalho may indicate that they’re prepared to sell the in-demand Wilfred Ndidi.

Inter on the other hand are midway through a reconstruction under Antonio Conte, and may be interested in midfield reinforcements as part of that.

Betis will be reluctant to let one of their regular starters go, but may also accept that it’s a necessary next stage as they too look to regenerate in a post-coronavirus landscape.