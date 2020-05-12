Juan Foyth offered to Barcelona as centre-back reserve

Given the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this feels like it’s going to be a strange summer, and things seems to be heading in that direction already.

Mundo Deportivo are suggesting that Juan Foyth, the Argentine defender playing at Tottenham, has been offered to Barcelona as a potential transfer this summer.

It seems unbelievable because he can’t get in the Spurs team, so the idea that he’s going to upgrade to the Nou Camp is unlikely.

But on the other hand, if players like Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo were to leave, the Spanish champions would need cover in that part of the pitch, and may think they could do worse than a cheap deal for a player who clearly has talent.

As MD note, the player himself suggested earlier this year that he would have to look to move if he wan’t given more trust by the club, and he’s hardly going to turn down the chance to move to Barcelona, even if playing time will be limited there too.

So while Barcelona’s best bet is still probably to count on their young players, there is a feasible situation where they decide Foyth represents a good bet for them.