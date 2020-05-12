Hector Moreno explains why he didn’t sign for Barcelona despite interest in 2014

Former Espanyol defender Hector Moreno has been opening up about an interesting career, and relating the tale of how an injury changed his life and stopped a dream move.

Back in 2014 Moreno was still in Catalonia, and at his peak as a player. He had interest from all over Europe, and Barcelona were ready to sign him, says the centre-back:

“Things surely would’ve been different because there weren’t only talks with Barcelona, but I had the possibility of signing before the World Cup,” Moreno is quoted as saying by Goal.com.

But then disaster struck when he broke his leg at the 2014 World Cup, and he was never able to reach the same heights again.

He still managed a successful career, playing for PSV, getting bought for Roma by Monchi, before returning to La Liga with Real Sociedad, but the dream of playing for the Blaugrana was forever lost by then.

He still ended up at some great clubs and made plenty of money – and played at World Cups let’s not forget, so he’s not complaining.