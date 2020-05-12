Diego Simeone says Anfield win was “not luck” after 3 goal comeback

Atletico Madrid’s win over Liverpool at Anfield just before football ground to a halt will be remembered for many reasons, but just as a game it was a pure thriller.

The Reds, reigning European champions, looked unbeatable as they scored twice at home in that second leg, to appear home and dry.

Perhaps they felt that themselves, as they took their foot off the accelerator and conceded a quite incredible three goals in the rest of the game and then extra time to be eliminated from a competition that may never be completed.

Diego Simone was still bristling about his side’s big win, and in quotes picked up by Marca he denied there was an element of fortune involved:

“You’re talking about someone who got lucky, I’m seeing a a team who were losing 2-0 and scored three goals. That’s not luck. You have to assess the whole game.”

He’s got a point. Just because Liverpool were far better for periods of both legs doesn’t give them the right to go through. Atletico were like a boxer, as their famous Argentine manager said, waiting for the right moment to strike and then viciously punishing the English champions-elect.