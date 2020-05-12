Barcelona’s Goalkeeper Crisis – Talks, Contracts and Transfers

If there’s a team that’s currently juggling its goalkeepers, it is Barcelona FC. Its first team keepers have hit the headlines in recent times for very different reasons. In any case, it appears that the team may have to rethink their goalkeeping situation completely once La Liga re-establishes itself.

In particular, it is first-team keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made recent news. It appears that off-pitch drama is continuing. In the case of ter Stegen, he has contract issues hanging in the balance.

Will ter Stegen Stay or Go?

The first team goalkeeper has firmly stated that he enjoys playing for Barcelona. He has made this clear through Facebook Live recently. However, things are a little more complicated than that. Barca is keen to renew contracts for both ter Stegen and Messi, but things seem to have hit a sticky patch.

“We have parked it,” ter Stegen advises with regard to his contract renewal with the team. “There are much more important things.”

“I am very happy here, and the sporting situation is good – the team is doing well,” he continues. “What more can I ask for?”

At this point in time, Barca fans are waiting on tenterhooks to see if their favourite keeper will stay on past 2022. However, as the goalkeeper states, football’s current situation is taking precedence over contract discussions.

What About Neto?

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is not the only high-profile goalkeeper at Barca with his future in the balance. Recent news appears to suggest that the club is considering offers for Neto, who has been the number two to ter Stegen for a season. In fact, it seems that the keeper might be on his way back to Valencia.

That may come as a shock to some fans. Particularly, it seems, as the goalkeeper has only appeared four times for Barca in the past year. As such, rumours are circulating that the club will be happy to accept €20 million, at least, for the star.

With ter Stegen’s contract yet to be solidified, it’s unclear quite what the club will do with goalkeeping moving forward. Many fans are likely to be confident that ter Stegen will stick by the club. However, uncertainty is running rife across La Liga and the transfer markets.

What the Future Holds

For the time being, both ter Stegen and Neto are in contract at Barcelona for a few seasons. Ter Stegen, as stated, is contracted until 2022. Neto, meanwhile, supposedly has a place at Barca until 2023. However, news that the club is considering offers might not give too much confidence to fans.

Barcelona is a club that has emerged through crises before. The current La Liga situation is one which is unprecedented. However, if ter Stegen’s words of comfort and confidence are worth taking at face value, fans may breathe a sigh of relief once football goes back to normal.