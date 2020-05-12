Barcelona’s complex 3 way plan to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve known for some time that this is not going to be an ordinary summer for anyone.

But for a team like Barcelona, looking to make big signings for millions of Euros, it’s going to be even more complicated.

Sport today report that the Blaugrana aren’t giving up though, and in fact have concocted a complex three way deal in order to get the man they want most – Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

In theory, Inter Milan will receive right back Joao Cancelo from Manchester City, as well as a huge wedge of cash from Barcelona. Barca themselves will send Nelson Semedo to replace Cancelo as City’s backup right back, along with a decent sum too, to smooth over the differences.

These kind of multilateral deals are notoriously tricky to pull off, but in a summer like this where everyone will be trying new things to get the players they want, they seem more and more feasible.

Lautaro is “very, very close”, the article concludes.