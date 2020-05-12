Barcelona have three players primed for Miralem Pjanic trade

Mundo Deportivo are not giving up on their favourite transfers story of 2020 so far, and their front page today features it in bold once again.

Miralem Pjanic has fallen out of favour somewhat at Juventus, and is considered a prime target for Barcelona this summer.

The Blaugrana don’t have the cash to pay up front for the Bosnian though, and the entire operation so far has been based on the idea that a player may move the other way to cover part – or all – of the cost.

The new detail today is the naming of three options to be that exchanged man. Arthur Melo has long been the rumoured makeweight, but today Jean-Clair Todibo and Nelson Semedo are also named as the three pieces that Barcelona are considering sending to Turin.

This deal is perhaps not the monster Neymar signing that some fans were hoping for this summer, but in a year where transfers may be limited, it’s a start, and a positive move for Barca’s squad that looks much needed after a couple of years of stagnation.