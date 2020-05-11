Spain needs football, claims Real Madrid captain Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed Spain needs football for economic support and to provide a distraction for fans.

Players across Spanish football have begun to return to individualised training sessions after all 42 member clubs of La Liga – representing the top two divisions – underwent coronavirus testing last week.

Spanish football has been suspended since the middle of March but 11 rounds of league action remain in the 2019/20 campaign, which La Liga chief Javier Tebas has continually insisted will be finished.

“The country needs football for economic support and as a distraction for people,” Ramos told Movistar, as cited by Marca. “I’m dying to compete again and for La Liga to get back to normal, but we have to be disciplined to defeat this virus.

“I would like to play at the Bernabéu but it is under construction at the moment. The important thing is they (the matches) are played.

“Our goal is to be champions.”

Tebas insisted on Movistar, as cited by Marca, that whilst the league will continue to adhere to advice from Spanish health authorities, they remain confident that there is a minimal risk of staging the remainder of the games.

Diario AS have built upon an initial report from Cadena Ser that the league plan to get the campaign back underway with a Seville derby on 12 June and that there is a plan to complete the league fixtures by July with fixtures on every day.