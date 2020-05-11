Newcastle to prioritise deal for Real Madrid’s Bale after takeover

Newcastle United will make signing out-of-favour Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale a priority once their Saudi-backed takeover bid goes through, reports Marca.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.

There is a stress on the recurring issue that Bale’s wage packet makes any move extremely difficult, with an MLS side or Premier League club the most likely to move but with Newcastle set to become one of the richest clubs in the world, a move is now feasible.

The report adds that Spurs have now missed their opportunity of a first refusal on the player, who has only scored two goals in La Liga this season and none since the 2-2 draw at Villarreal in early September.

Newcastle have also been linked with a swoop for Barcelona-owned playmaker Philippe Coutinho, with El Mundo Deportivo recently claiming the Brazilian could move to St. James’s Park after the club’s intended appointment of Mauricio Pochettino to replace incumbent Steve Bruce.

