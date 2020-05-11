Luka Jovic wants a second chance at Real Madrid

Luka Jovic is desperate to fight for a second chance at Real Madrid after a nightmare debut campaign at the club.

The striker was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in a reported €60m deal last summer while Diario AS now outlines how he is keen to prove himself next season.

A statement from Los Blancos on Friday confirmed that the player had been diagnosed with ‘an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot’, and now faces a period of evaluation – with a possible three-month layoff, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

The Serbian is having an eventful lockdown with Marca last month outlining how he must testify before prosecutors in Serbia after allegedly breaching quarantine rules in the country.

Jovic has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

The Serbian is 19th on the list of minutes this season for Madrid (playing 21.75% of minutes available) despite no injuries while he has now slipped behind Mariano Diaz in the selection process.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, each 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devastating 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.