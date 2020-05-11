Liverpool offer Oxlade-Chamberlain to Atletico Madrid for Partey exchange

Liverpool have renewed their interest in Atletico de Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and are willing to offer a player of their own to secure the deal.

A report in The Sun states that the European champions and current Premier League leaders are willing to offer the England international in exchange for Partey.

Last month, a report in The Guardian said that Atleti were negotiating a new contract with Partey through to 2025 as they hope to ward off interest in his signature.

The Ghanaian international has a €50m release clause in his Los Rojiblancos contract but this new proposal would see that attainable fee doubled.

The midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital runs through to 2023, but he has been linked with a move away from Atleti with Arsenal said to be another keen English club.

In March, The Telegraph reported that Arsenal would move for Partey this summer while El Mundo Deportivo claimed Liverpool attempted to land the player in 2018 before significant outlays on other transfer targets meant they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners were said to be prioritising a move for the 26-year-old, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Jurgen Klopp’s team and has generally impressed this season.

Partey has made 172 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone’s side – 35 of which have arrived this season – and the club are now keen to extend his deal in the Spanish capital.

Atleti already have an England international on their books after signing Kieran Trippier from Tottenham last summer.