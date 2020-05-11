Espanyol News

Liverpool look to Espanyol defender Cabrera

Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera is on the radar of European champions Liverpool to replace Dejan Lovren.

The Reds interest in the Uruguayan is outlined in a report by Marca, who build on reports from the Liverpool Echo.

It is a surprising development as Cabrera has featured seven times in La Liga this season for the Catalan club, who are rooted to the foot of the table.

Espanyol paid a reported €9m just four months ago for the central defender who had previously excelled at the heart of Getafe’s defence – playing 50 league games for Los Azulones since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, helping them to a top five finish last season.

The 28-year-old is said to be one of several options on Liverpool’s radar for bolstering their defence, with Real Betis defender Zou Feddal also mentioned.

Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou are also linked by the report.

Posted by

Tags Leandro Cabrera Liverpool

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.