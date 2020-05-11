La Liga chief Javier Tebas promises football every day to complete season

La Liga president Javier Tebas has vowed there will be football every day when Spanish football returns, with a planned start date on 12 June.

Spanish football has suspended indefinitely since the middle of March with 11 rounds of the Primera season still left to be played in the 2019/20 campaign calendar.

League chief Tebas and his organisation have consistently voiced their confidence on the competition returning this season and for all outstanding games to be played.

Players across La Liga have returned to individual training sessions from late last week after mass testing for the coronavirus took place among all 42 clubs across the top two divisions.

Tebas insisted that whilst the league will continue to adhere to advice from Spanish health authorities, they remain confident that there is a minimal risk of staging the remainder of the games.

There are still remaining 11 matches remaining in the Segunda division too along with promotion playoff matches, which the league insists will coincide with the conclusion of the top flight.

“There will be football every day, from the restart until the end of the competition,” Tebas explained on Movistar, as cited by Marca. “If we all comply with sanitary regulations, I think we will not have any problems.

“No one knows when we will start. It will depend on possible spikes and upon the rules being followed. The virus is still there. If it is possible to start on June 12, that would work.

“We will not have any fans in the stadiums but we are planning new ideas and initiatives so that fans can enjoy it from their homes.

“The health authority will have to give the green light to any return to football. We have an obligation to return to economic activity after the damage we have already suffered.

“Eibar’s statement of concern? In all the changing rooms there is a feeling of fear. You have to respect it.”