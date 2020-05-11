Juventus will add De Sciglio to Barcelona player exchange

Juventus defender Mattia de Sciglio is one of the players being proposed in player-exchange talks between the Italian champions and Barcelona.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, which claims the Italian defender along with midfielder Miralem Pjanic are the Juve players most likely to move to the Camp Nou.

It is said that the Blaugrana have also requested the transfer of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, but the Turin-based club have ruled out his transfer.

“We are talking to Barça as we do with many important clubs because it will be a difficult summer,” Juventus head of transfers Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports last month, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur Melo is said by El Mundo Deportivo to be the Barcelona player for whom the Italian giants are most interested in, and that there are even advanced talks between the clubs for the Brazilian midfielder.

De Sciglio, 27, joined the Old Lady from Milan in the summer of 2017 in a deal reported to be worth €12m, but he has not been first-choice at the club either under Max Allegri nor Maurizio Sarri.

Juve decided to stick with De Sciglio after letting Joao Cancelo join Manchester City last summer, whilst Leonardo Spinazzola went to Roma in the same window.

Indeed, a report in The Telegraph recently outlined how Cancelo could join Barcelona in a swap deal for his Portugal international teammate Nelson Semedo as different combinations of right-back exchanges are mooted.

Semedo may be transferred by Barcelona this summer – who can deploy Sergi Roberto in the position and have youngster Moussa Wague – with a report in Diario Sport recently claiming his valuation was €45m and English champions City are a likely destination.