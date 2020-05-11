Inter cannot match Barcelona’s wage offer to Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona are prepared to offer striker Lautaro Martinez a gross annual wage of €10m – an offer that his current club Inter cannot match.

Marca cite a report from Gazzetta dello Sport that the Blaugrana have economic resources that the Milanese giants are unable to compete with.

However, the report points out that Martinez would not earn as much as Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

Martinez is said to be keen on a move to the Camp Nou and there are ongoing negotiations between the clubs, although it appears unlikely that the Catalan club would be able to match the €111m release clause.

It is claimed that Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Junior Firpo are players who could be included in the deal for the striker in order to process the deal.

Last week, Tuesday’s front page of Diario Sport claimed that the arrangement could see a transfer fee of €60m along with two of the aforementioned players going the other way.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo from February claimed that it was a ‘war’ between Barcelona and their El Clasico rivals Real Madrid for Martinez, who is said to be Barca’s primary transfer target.

It had been thought that Barcelona had led the way in the race for the 22-year-old, whom they had identified as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.