Happy 36th birthday to former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta

Few players have commanded such widespread respect across the club divides in Spanish football as former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta.

Currently at Japanese club Vissel Kobe, the midfield maestro celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday and despite his advancing years, still possesses an unparalleled on-pitch presence.

Iniesta ended 22 years of service to Barca in the summer of 2018 as he joined the J-League side, for whom he has starred for in the autumn of his career since.

Iniesta won a plethora of medals at the Camp Nou including nine La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns and secured his place in the hearts of every Spanish football fan as his strike delivered the nation’s first ever World Cup crown in 2010.

The midfielder collected a threaded through ball by Cesc Fabregas before delivering the decisive moment in the showpiece against the Netherlands, deep in added time.

Iniesta’s career for Spain spanned 131 caps – with the goal in South Africa one of 13 for his nation – and he netted 57 times in 674 appearances for Barcelona, while grabbing 10 in 44 outings for Vissel Kobe.