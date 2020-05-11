Cancelling La Liga season would be ugly, claims Barcelona’s Pique

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes it is right that La Liga try to conclude the 2019/20 season even if it means fans cannot attend matches.

The former Spain international has said that despite his team leading the way with 11 rounds of action remaining – holding a slender two-point advantage over Real Madrid – it would be ‘ugly’ to not play out the remaining fixtures.

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely since the middle of March but last week there was mass testing for coronavirus across the 42 member clubs of La Liga.

That preceded a return to individualised training with the Blaugrana’s players back at the club’s facilities on Friday with none of the players nor staff having a positive test for the virus.

“I understand La Liga’s [desire] to try and finish the season because there is a lot at play,” Pique told Movistar, as cited by ESPN. “We don’t like playing without supporters, but ending the campaign without playing any more games, even though we are top, would be ugly. It makes sense what La Liga are doing.

“But we have been stopped for a long time now without being able to play friendlies. And with just one month of training, I would tell [La Liga] it wouldn’t be a bad thing to give us a few more days to avoid injuries and ensure we’re better prepared.”

Tebas insisted on Movistar, as cited by Marca, that whilst the league will continue to adhere to advice from Spanish health authorities, they remain confident that there is a minimal risk of staging the remainder of the games.

Diario AS have built upon an initial report from Cadena Ser that the league plan to get the campaign back underway with a Seville derby on 12 June and that there is a plan to complete the league fixtures by July with fixtures on every day.