Three Real Betis players test positive for Covid 19

Three members of the Real Betis first team have reportedly tested positive for Covid 19, following widespread club testing last week.

All 20 La Liga clubs have tested players and staff members for the virus ahead of a staggered return to training.

However, following the news that 10 players from the German Bundesliga tested positive prior to their own scheduled return, six from the Spanish top flight have now returned a positive result.

The latest update, via a late night programme on radio show El Laguero, is expected to be confirmed by the club, with details on which players have been affected.

The trio will now self isolate for two weeks as per the guidance from health authorities, in a significant blow to the club’s restart plans.

Prior to the news from the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi, Athletic Bilbao goal keeper Alex Remiro and Granda’s Yangel Herrera have also tested positive in this latest round of coronavirus screening.