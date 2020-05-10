Sevilla target Stade Reims defender Axel Disasi

Sevilla are considering a summer move for Stade Reims centre back Axel Disasi as part of a squad rebuild ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Julen Lopetegui is preparing for big offers for Diego Carlos, alongside potential exits for Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon.

This uncertainty over those possible departures means the Andalucians will be looking for reinforcements from across Europe.

According to reports from Marca, former French U20 international Disasi is now a target, following a consistent campaign with the Ligue 1 club, alongside veteran Yunis Abdelhamid.

However, his form has also attracted interest from other major clubs, with Premier League pair Arsenal and Manchester United also linked with a bid.

Disasi is under contract with David Guion’s side until June 2022, with the French side under no pressure to lower their asking price from €11m.

Reims missed out on European qualification following the decision to end the Ligue 1 season via PPG, and the lure of either Champions/Europa League football with Lopetegui’s side could tempt Disasi to move to Spain.