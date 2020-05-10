Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric contract talks remain undecided

Real Madrid look set for a busy summer of contract negotiations, with five first team players out of contract in June 2021.

Club captain Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Casemiro James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez are all entering the final year of their deals.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Brazilian international Casemiro will be the priority in the coming months.

Los Blancos have offered him an extension until 2023, with the 28-year old expected to agree a new deal before the 2020-21 season begins.

However, the futures of Ramos and Modric are yet to be decided, with the pair only likely to be offered one year extensions.

Modric could move on from the Spanish capital, amid reports of a move to the MLS, whilst Ramos remains confident of extending his stay.

The Spanish defender is currently in his 14th season at the Santiago Bernabeu. and the club could make an exception on their policy for new contracts for players over 30 given his long service in the capital.

James Rodriguez is unlikely to be offered a new deal, with the Colombian likely to be sold this summer to avoid him leaving on a free in 2021.

Vazquez’s future will be determined by Los Blancos transfer dealings this summer, and depending on new arrivals, he could be granted a new deal.