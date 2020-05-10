Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga named in Ligue 1 team of 2019-20

Rennes midfielder – and Real Madrid transfer target – Eduardo Camavinga has been named in the Ligue 1 team of the season.

The 17-year old has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign with Julian Stephan’s side, and he received 51% of the vote in the L’Equipe’s 2019-20 best XI in Ligue 1.

The French U21 international has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital, with Zinedine Zidane’s side rumoured to be willing to pay €60m to secure a deal.

However, Rennes boss Stephan has previously stated he remains confident the club can retain their star asset for at least another season.

La Liga were well represented in the XI, with former Valencia full back Juan Bernat included in defence, alongside Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Leo Dubois.

Camavinga is partnered in midfield by ex Los Blancos star Angel Di Maria and Marco Veratti.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar received a big vote share in attack, alongside PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and former Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder.