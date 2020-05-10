Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident of Paul Pogba stay at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains confident Paul Pogba will remain at the club for the 2020-21 campaign.

The French international has been widely linked with a move to Real Madrid, after indicating his desire to leave Old Trafford last summer.

However, despite Zinedine Zidane retaining a constant interest in the 27-year old, the Premier League side do want to keep hold of him.

Solskjaer told an interview with Sky Sports he was looking forward to pairing Pogba with January signing Bruno Fernandes when the season resumes in the coming weeks.

“Good players can always find a way to together, so it is a big positive to have them both.

“Paul has had a difficult season with injuries, but the restart gives him a chance to start on par, if not ahead, of other players.”

The former Juventus man has struggled with form and fitness in 2019-20, with two ankle injuries restricting him to just five Premier League starts.

The arrival of Fernandes has elevated the Portuguese international to instant fan favourite status, with Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic also impressing in 2020.

Zidane will continue to monitor Pogba’s situation, with his current deal expiring in June 2021, but Solskjaer does have an option to extend it for a further 12 months.