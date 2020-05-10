Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas ‘leaks’ Champions League return dates

The 2019-20 Champions League campaign will restart in early August, according to a reported leak from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The Ligue 1 side face Juventus in their last 16 second leg, if the competition returns, following a 1-0 first leg win on February 26.

UEFA are yet to confirm an official update on whether or not the tournament will resume, but quotes from Aulas in Diario AS, indicate a decision has been made.

“The match against Juventus has been confirmed for August 7, behind closed doors, in Turin.”

If these dates are correct, it is likely that proposed scheduled for the remaining games can be drawn up.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are already through to the quarter finals, with the other three last 16 second legs still to be completed.

Clashes between Manchester City v Real Madrid, Barcelona v Napoli and Bayern Munich v Chelsea could be now be played across August 7-8.

The quarter finals will subsequently take place from August 11/12 and 15/16, with the semi finals on the 18/19 and 21/22, with the final on August 29 in Istanbul.