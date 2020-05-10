La Liga confirm five positive Covid 19 player tests

La Liga have released an official statement confirming five players across the top two tiers of Spanish football have tested positive for Covid 19.

The league stated that following widespread mandatory testing of players and essential club staff last week, five players will now enter isolation ahead of retesting next week.

The update has confirmed all five players are currently asymptomatic, and in the final stages of the virus.

League protocol states each player who has tested positive must register two negative tests, before returning to training at their club sides.

The statement has not provided details of which players, or clubs are affected.

Three players have already been confirmed as testing positive for the virus in recent days, including Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi, Athletic Bilbao keeper Alex Remiro and Granada midfielder Yangel Herrera.

Clubs are expected to continue with individual training programmes for the next ten days, before moving onto small groups and full sessions before the end of May.